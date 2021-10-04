e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:08 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: MLA Panchilal Meda stages sit-in on pothole to demand repair of road

The road from Lunhera Phata to Nalcha has become the most dangerous patch on the route owing to the condition of the route and the tourists who are commuting on the route are risking lives.
FP News Service
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Legislative Assembly Panchilal Meda launched a protest to draw the attention†of the administration†towards the dilapidated condition of roads heading towards the world famous tourist spot Mandu.

Notably, the road from Lunhera Phata to Nalcha has become the most dangerous patch on the route owing to the condition of the route and the tourists who are commuting on the route are risking lives.

Meda has also raised objections and launched agitations over the issue several times, to no avail. As the district administration has failed to pay heed to his demand he has launched a protest by staging a sit-in in one of the potholes on the road.

After receiving the information, Naib Tehsildar Sriman Malaria and other officials rushed to the spot and assured MLA that the repairs of the road will be taken up soon.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 11:08 AM IST
