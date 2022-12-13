Madhya Pradesh: MLA lays foundation stone for Rs 3 cr nullah project in Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Bhikangaon MLA Jhuma Solanki on Monday laid the foundation stone of nullah construction work worth Rs three crore here in Bhikangaon.

Addressing the ceremony, Solanki said that in its endeavour to make Bhikangaon clean and beautiful, the Municipal Council has embarked on several development projects. As part of this, the Municipal Council has taken this important decision.

More than Rs three crores will be spent on the project and it will be a milestone to resolve the sewage problem in the village.

MLA Solanki congratulated Municipal Council president Poonam Amit Jaiswal and assured her that all help needed for the development of Bhikangaon will be provided.

Many dignitaries including, senior social worker Subhash Jaiswal, president of the Construction Committee Ritu Mahesh Verma, councillors and others were present on the occasion.