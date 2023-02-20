Madhya Pradesh: MLA Birla lays foundation stones of development works during Vikas Yatra in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Fortnight-long Vikas Yatra (Development Yatra) programme by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was organised in Dhakalgaon, Khangaonkhedi, Baswa, Bodhgaon and other villages of Sanawad on Monday. MLA Sachin Birla inaugurated the programme.

Yatra aimed at informing citizens about schemes and development of government. The beneficiaries of various government schemes were also given benefits while foundation stones were laid for many developmental works in villages mentioned by MLA Birla.

MLA Sachin Birla said that the state government had sanctioned Rs 1.60 crore for the construction of the much-awaited bridge between Khangaon and Khedi villages and construction would start within two months. In village Dhasgaon, he performed bhoomi pujan under 'Nal-Jal Yojana' to lay a system of tap connections.

Similarly, he announced to sanction Rs 50, 000 for the construction of Shiv temple in the village. Along with this, MLA also laid a foundation stone for the construction of government school building in Bodhgaon village. District president Dinesh Saad, BJP Rural Mandal president Jai Crora, Sobhag Singh Chauhan and others also accompanied him.

