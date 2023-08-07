Madhya Pradesh: MLA Birla Lays Foundation Stone Under Jal Jeevan Mission In Sanawad

FPJ

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water for rural communities, MLA Sachin Birla laid the foundation stone for the establishment of a drinking water pipeline network under Jal Jeevan Mission in various villages across Sanawad.

Performing the auspicious bhoomi pujan, MLA Birla initiated Jal Jeevan Mission projects with enthusiasm and determination. The projects are set to benefit several villages, with the MLA allocating funds for the development of water supply infrastructure in each locality.

In Bagda Bujurg village, Jal Jeevan Mission project worth Rs 74.44 lakh was inaugurated, while in Tamoliya, the project was valued at Rs 75.49 lakh. Similarly, Raijhar village's water supply scheme was initiated with an investment of Rs 51.81 lakh, Toklay received funding of Rs 73.22 lakh and Kalabard was allocated Rs 44.78 lakh for the implementation of the water pipeline network.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Sachin Birla expressed his elation over large-scale implementation of tap water scheme, which is being carried out for the first time after India's Independence. He emphasised that providing access to clean and pure drinking water to the villages was a top priority and the Jal Jeevan Mission would play a pivotal role in accomplishing this mission. District president representative Dinesh Saad, BJP Rural Mandal president Jay Crora, senior BJP leader Bhagwan Patel and others were present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)