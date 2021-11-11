Madhya Pradesh: MLA accuses fertiliser traders of spreading panic among farmers

Badnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Amid reports of rampant prevent black marketing of fertilisers in the region, MLA Murli Morwal inspected Sewa Sahakari Maryadiya Society at Kot Chauraha here at Badnagar in Ujjain district on Wednesday.

He checked the retail store and warehouse for the availability of the fertilisers and even unearthed irregularities.

MLA directed Food officer and tehsildar to take administrative action against the vendors.

He directed the officials to prioritise farmers issues and resolve fertiliser shortage as earliest.

MLA said that with the onset of the Rabi season, the demand for urea, DAP and other fertilizers has risen. However, panic has spread among the farmers due to the irregularities committed by the vendors.

He appealed to the farmers to lodge compliant on finding irregularities in the distribution or non availability of fertiliser. He threatened of holding a demonstration at the administrative office if the demands of the farmers in are not met and the hoarding of the fertilizers is not stopped.

Ramesh Chandra Sharma, Mubarik Patel, Mohabbat Patel, Harsh Jaiswal, Iqbal, Azad Patel, Girdhari Prajapat and others were present.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:59 AM IST