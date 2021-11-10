e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:44 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress found dead in Panna Tiger Reserve

Forest personnel spotted the carcass of the feline named P-213 (63), aged around 3 years old, in Amanganj buffer zone around 1 pm, the official said.
Panna (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress was found dead in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a forest official said.

Forest personnel spotted the carcass of the feline named P-213 (63), aged around 3 years old, in Amanganj buffer zone around 1 pm, the official said.

Officials inspected the area and found no evidence of any illegal activity, he said, adding that the big cat seems to have died a natural death.

The carcass was disposed of as per the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), it was stated.

Earlier on November 7, a tiger, aged 4 to 5 years old, was found dead in the core area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in the state's Umaria district.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 08:44 PM IST
