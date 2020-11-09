Madhya Pradesh: Missing grocery trader Dhariwal returns home

Kukshi: Grocery merchant Rajesh Dhariwal, who was missing from Kukshi village in Dhar, returned safely on Sunday evening. Dhariwal admitted that audio message against sub-divisional magistrate and his family that had gone viral was a mistake.

Dhariwal went missing about a couple of days back. Free Press had raised the issue in which sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar had assured his family that no action would be taken against Dhariwal.

Dhariwal said that a misunderstanding led to confusion and tantrum. He said that he used to supply grocery items from his shop to SDM’s residence. “I had discussion with the SDM and things were settled,” he said.

However, some of my employees misbehaved with SDM’s family. Fearing action by SDM and family, he fled from his house without informing the family. He also switched-off his mobile phone fearing that his mobile location could reveal his whereabouts.

After he went missing, Dhariwal’s wife, fearing untoward incident with her husband, submitted an application before Kukshi police demanding that a missing complaint be lodged.

Dhariwal also dismissed the audio message that went viral on social media and said that it was nothing but a case misunderstanding.

When contacted sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar said that the person should have thought twice before taking any step as one wrong step could affect the entire family.