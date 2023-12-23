Madhya Pradesh: Missing Boy Rescued In Joint Operation In Sendhwa | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation launched by Sendhwa rural police, Barwani police, and Maharashtra police, a missing boy was rescued and reunited with his family.

According to the information, the Wathar police station of Satara district in Maharashtra gave information about the whereabouts of the boy to Bijasan police station of Sendhwa rural. Satara is some 598 kilometres away from Sendhwa.

A team was formed under the direction of SP Puneet Gehlot to swiftly carry out ‘Operation Muskaan’ in the district to rescue the missing child. During the operation, police found a boy who identified himself as Dinesh Pawra. When the police enquired about him, he could only say that he lived near Badi Bijasan Mata temple and could not speak anything else.

The photo of the boy was taken from the Wathar police station, through which contacted the family of the boy. The family reached Wathar police station and took responsibility for the boy.

They expressed gratitude to the police for finding Dinesh. Sendhwa rural police station in-charge Girwar Singh Jalodiya, outpost in-charge Bijasan Anil Dasoudhi, Souni Sanjay Patidar, and others played a commendable role in the operation.