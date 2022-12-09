Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants try to abduct girl, case lodged in Ujjain

Representative Image | Imagesbazaar

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Miscreants tried to abduct a girl from her house in Tirupati Gold Colony at Panchkoshi Marg on Thursday. When the family members resisted the bid, they were brutally thrashed along with the girl.

The incident took place in the morning. An inebriated Ashish Raghuvanshi along with his aides was loitering around the house. When the girl’s mother questioned his presence, Ashish jumped the boundary to enter the house. He then tried to forcibly take the girl away.

As the girl’s mother raised an alarm, her father Prem Singh and two brothers rushed to the spot and tried to save the girl. However, they were assaulted by Ashish’s aides with pipes.

On hearing the wails, neighbours Brajbhan Singh, Ankit Verma and Nilesh Mahawar, reached the spot and intervened. Ashish Raghuvanshi is a resident of Tirupati Gold Colony and had been involved in such activities in the past too.

Brajbhan Singh said that Ashish lives in the colony and had been pursuing his niece. A case has been lodged with the police. However, no arrest has been made so far.