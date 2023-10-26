Madhya Pradesh: Minor Gang-Raped By 2 Minors, Bizman In Meghnagar

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, returning from garba, was gang raped by two minors and a businessman on October 23 night. The trio, including businessman Pallu Bhabore of Dhebar village of Jhabua, has been arrested.

The police also seized country-made pistols from Bhabore. After medical examination at Kalyanpura government hospital, the police paraded him to police station on Wednesday.

The trio was arrested within 24 hours of filing of complaint and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act.

