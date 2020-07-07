Madhya Pradesh: Minister Usha Thakur meeting Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat leads to speculations

Indore: In a sudden change of events, minister Usha Thakur on Monday made a visit to BJP senior leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, who attacked party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for getting Rajesh Agrawal to the party fold even when he contested elections against him.

Thakur reached Shekhawat’s office and sought his blessings. The duo leader held talks for long which led to party making different speculations, she also visited cabinet colleague Tulsi Silawat’s house.

Shekhawat had made headlines lately when he came in openly attacked Vijayvargiya for getting Agrawal into party fold even when he contested Assembly election against him from Badnawar constituency.

Shekhawat had also stated that Vijayvargiya had plotted against Thakur also because of which he had to leave his Indore-3 seat and go to Mhow to contest elections in 2018.

Two days ago Thakur had met Vijayvargiya and his loyalist Indore-2 MLA Ramesh Mendola also who could not get place in Cabinet.