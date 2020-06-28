Take action against Kailash Vijayvargiya for anti-party activity: Ex BJP MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

Indore: Reacting sharply to party calling explanation to him, BJP senior leader Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat said if action has to be taken then it had to be taken against party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya who had fielded Rajesh Agrawal against him from Badnawar constituency in 2018 elections.

Firstly, I haven’t got any notice from party regarding my statements on inducting Agrawal into the party. If the party says it was a decision by higher-ups then it’s okay for me. But Vijayvargiya fielded Agrawal against me in polls so if any action has to be taken, then it should be taken against the BJP general secretary for anti-party activity and not me,” he said.

He stated that he lost assembly elections in 2018 because Agrawal ate into his votes and now he has been inducted in the party at the whims of Vijayvargiya which is not acceptable.