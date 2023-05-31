Madhya Pradesh: Minister presides over bhoomi pujan for CC road construction in Garoth

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): State finance minister Jagdish Deora presided over a bhoomi pujan programme, which marked the commencement of construction for a CC road and drain costing Rs 1 crore in Garoth village. During the programme, Deora praised the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP in the country.

Mentioning the party's commitment to fulfil the vision of comprehensive development and housing for all, Deora highlighted the schemes implemented for public welfare, contrasting them with the lack of development by the Congress party over the past six decades.

During the meeting held on Tuesday, minister Deora announced that the road from Vijay Stambh to Rampura Darwaza would be named after the late BJP leader Rajendra Jain.

Council president Rajesh Sethia expressed his support for the decision. Prior to the ceremony, Minister Deora paid respect to Rajendra Jain at his residence. Several notable figures, including MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, former MLA Chander Singh Sisodia and former city council president Rajesh Chaudhary, addressed the gathering.

Ashfaq Khan, the chief municipal officer, accepted gratitude expressed by Umrao Singh Chauhan, the president of the steering board. A large number of dignitaries were present on the occasion.