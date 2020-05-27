Madhya Pradesh: Migrant woman onboard special train gives birth to baby boy

Ratlam: Joy knew no bounds for Pujadevi and her husband who while on their way to home after remaining stuck without work for couple of months due to the nationwide lockdown onboard a special train, were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday morning.

Both mother and newborn baby are healthy and later after the delivery they were taken to District Hospital here.

According to information, a pregnant migrant woman travelling in a Shramik special train from Surat to Pratapgarh along with her husband Anand Kumar.

Before train could reach Ratlam, Puja devi went into labour. Seeing the condition of woman some migrant workers travelling in the same coach alerted railway officials and shared the information on twitter to divisional rail manager Ratlam.

Chief medical superintendent of Railway hospital and District Hospital here were immediately informed and a team of doctor and staff reached here along with ambulance at the Ratlam railway station.

When the SST reached at the platform the team of doctors and staff attended the woman in the coach. However, the situation was such there was no time left for taking her to hospital.

Railway doctor Dr Ankita Mehta and her team got her delivery done and female passenger gave birth to a baby boy inside the coach.

On the birth of child everyone including her husband rejoiced and thanked the railway administration, doctors and staff. Timely communication through twitter made possible timely arrangements of doctor and team at the railway station.

The newly born baby along with mother were taken to district hospital. SST reached here in the morning at 9.07 am and it departed after delivery took place.

"We had been praying for this since last year and finally, God has heard our prayers,” elated Anand Kumar said, adding that the baby was doing well.

"Smile has returned on my wife's face as she was worried about the delivery because of the nationwide lockdown," he said.