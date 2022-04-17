Madhya Pradesh: Mid India railway overbridge inaugurated in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a much-needed breather for the people of Mandsaur, an underbridge at Mid India Railway crossing near the district headquarters was dedicated to the people during a programme organised here on Sunday.

The programme was chaired by Mandsaur - Neemuch MP Sudhir Gupta in the presence of local MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia and district planning committee member, BJP district president Nanalal Atolia. The project was completed under the joint aegis of ministry of railways and Mandsaur local body at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore.

Western Railway Ratlam Division DRM Vineet Gupta representative chief engineer Lokendra Jatav, municipality administrator and district collector Gautam Singh along with district panchayat president Priyanka Goswami and others also marked their presence.

The project was sanctioned in 2006-07 to construct an underbridge in place of the Mid India Railway level crossing. However, due to complications, three years were needed to get an in-principle approval. In 2015, Rs 4.4 crores were approved for the project.

In the meantime, the citizens of the area launched agitations. The work on DPR started in 2016 after the survey, followed by drawing, and land-testing by the technical people of the railway and the municipality. The design of the bridge had to be changed changes due to technical reasons and the land-testing report, increasing the cost to Rs 7.5 crores.

ALSO READ Man from UP takes personal photo of minor from Bhopal looking to abduct her, booked

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:01 PM IST