e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Mhow School of Excellence principal, son booked for fraud

As per the Mhow police, Naresh Verma's son Ratnesh had taken admitted to an engineering college and as he belongs to the scheduled caste, he applied for a scholarship.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 08:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow School of Excellence principal Naresh Verma and his son Ratnesh Verma have been booked by Mhow police for making fraudulent documents from Mhow tehsil office by giving false information.

As per the Mhow police, Naresh Verma's son Ratnesh had taken admission to an engineering college and as he belongs to the scheduled caste, he applied for a scholarship. Being school principal, his father is a gazetted officer and his salary was making him ineligible for the scholarship. Naresh Verma issued a certificate of his own income projecting his income to be low. On that basis, the tehsil office issued a certificate and he got the scholarship.

On a complaint, the Mhow police registered a case against Naresh and Ratnesh under Sections 420, 120B, and 34 of the IPC.

Read Also
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh announces teams for All India Civil Services Hockey Championship
article-image
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Mhow School of Excellence principal, son booked for fraud

RECENT STORIES

Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad; heavy rains likely

Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad; heavy rains likely

COVID-19: India witnesses steady dip; logs 12,781 new cases

COVID-19: India witnesses steady dip; logs 12,781 new cases

Cyber attack: Leaking data of lakhs of Indians priority of DragonForce

Cyber attack: Leaking data of lakhs of Indians priority of DragonForce

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Voting begins for 10 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Homebuyer eligible for interest on delay in possession: MahaRERA

Homebuyer eligible for interest on delay in possession: MahaRERA