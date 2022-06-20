Madhya Pradesh: Mhow School of Excellence principal, son booked for fraud

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow School of Excellence principal Naresh Verma and his son Ratnesh Verma have been booked by Mhow police for making fraudulent documents from Mhow tehsil office by giving false information.

As per the Mhow police, Naresh Verma's son Ratnesh had taken admission to an engineering college and as he belongs to the scheduled caste, he applied for a scholarship. Being school principal, his father is a gazetted officer and his salary was making him ineligible for the scholarship. Naresh Verma issued a certificate of his own income projecting his income to be low. On that basis, the tehsil office issued a certificate and he got the scholarship.

On a complaint, the Mhow police registered a case against Naresh and Ratnesh under Sections 420, 120B, and 34 of the IPC.