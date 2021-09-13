Madhya Pradesh: Merely 48% seats filled in BEd colleges in two rounds

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mirrorring the decline in popularity of Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme, merely 48 per cent seats in colleges offering the two-year undergraduate teacher education course could be filled in two rounds of centralised online admission counselling conducted by Department of Higher Education (DHE).

Out of 3,400 seats in 32 BEd colleges in the city, 1,794 seats are still lying vacant after two rounds of counselling.

That means only 1,606 students took admission against 3,400 vacancies in the colleges here. These figures surfaced when MPOnline, a service provider of the state government, released list of vacancies at BEd colleges across the state for the third and final round of counselling.

A closer look at the list revealed that maximum number of seats was filled in New Era College in the city. As many as 70 out of 100 seats were filled in this college followed by 63 seats in Oxford College and 61 in Shri Yashwant Singh College.

BEd colleges held Department of Higher Education accountable for poor admissions. They stated that the DHE did not share contact details of students allocated seats in their colleges because of which allocations could not be converted into admissions.

“If provided with contact details, we would have invited students to come to college and complete the formalities for admission. But that could not happen,” said Shri Yashwant Singh College chairman Ravi Bhadoriya.

Matushree College chairman Rambabu Sharma demanded college level counselling (CLC) for filling seats in BEd colleges if the third and final round fails to ensure 100 per cent admission.

“In all courses, barring teacher education courses, there is provision for CLC round. Why only teacher education courses are not granted the facility is beyond understanding,” Comp-Feeders College chairman Awadesh Dave said.

He said that they would meet higher education minister over the issue.

Final round registrations start

Registrations for the final round have started and will continue till September 16. The document verification will also continue till Thursday. While the common merit list will be announced on September 20, the final merit list along with seat allocations will be made public on September 25. Students allocated seats will have to submit fee in colleges by September 30 for conformation of admission.

