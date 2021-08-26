Madhya Pradesh: Merely 31% seats filled in B.Ed colleges in 1st round

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): B.Ed colleges in the city, which were concerned over poor registrations for admissions, were left disappointed with fewer students turning up to take admission. In fact, only about 31 per cent of the students confirmed their admissions to the colleges in the city.

Out of 3,400 seats in 32 B.Ed colleges in the city, 2,335 seats are still lying vacant after the first round of counselling. That means only 1,065 students took admission against 3,400 vacancies in the colleges here. These figures surfaced when MPOnline, a service provider to the state government, released its list of vacancies at B.Ed colleges across the state for the second round of counselling.

A closer look at the list revealed that the maximum number of seats was filled in New Era College in the city. As many as 58 out of 100 seats were filled in this college, followed by 49 seats in Oxford College.

B.Ed colleges held the department of higher education (DHE) accountable for poor admissions. They stated that the DHE had not shared the contact details of the students allocated seats in their colleges because of which allocations could not convert into admissions.

“If provided with the contact details, we’d have invited the students to come to the college and complete the formalities for admission. But that couldn’t happen,” said Matushree College chairman Rambabu Sharma.

Second-round registrations closed

Registrations for the second round, too, closed on Wednesday

The document verification will continue till Thursday

The common merit list will be announced on August 29

The final merit list—along with seat allocations—will be made public on September 5

Students who will be allocated seats will have to submit the fee to the colleges by September 10 for confirmation of admission

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:59 AM IST