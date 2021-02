Madhya Pradesh: MEMU, DEMU from Ratlam to resume on Saturday

Ratlam: Running of the much awaited Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train between Ratlam-Dahod and Ratlam-Nagda will resume on Saturday.

Railway information said that another diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) train will restart between Ratlam - Dr Ambedkar Nagar on Saturday. These trains will be fully reserved in view of Covid-19 protocol.

Dahod to Ratlam MEMU special - Train No 09381 will start run from Feb 27. It will depart from Dahod at 5:25 pm and reach Meghnagar at 5:52 pm.

Special MEMU train No 09382 from Ratlam to Dahod will start running from Feb 28 and will depart from Ratlam at 8:20 am which will reach Bamnia at 9:11 am, Thandla road 9:45 am, Meghnagar 9:52 am and Dahod at 10:45 am.

MEMU train between Dahod-Ratlam will halt at all stations on this section at Bordi, Anas, Meghnagar, Thandla road, Bajarnggarh, Panchpiplia, Amargarh, Bamnia, Bherogarh, Raoti, Bildi, Morwani.

RATLAM-NAGDA MEMU TRAIN

Special MEU train 09383 Ratlam to Nagda will start running from Saturday and will depart from Ratlam at 7:50 pm which will reach Nagda at 8:45 pm.

MEMU train No 09384 will start on Sunday and will depart from Nagda at 7:10 am and will reach Ratlam at 8:10 am.

RATLAM-DR AMBEDKAR NAGAR DEMU TRAIN

09389 DEMU train from Dr Ambedkarnagar to Ratlam will start running from Feb 27 and will depart at 7:15 pm from Dr.Ambedkar Nagar and will reach Ratlam at 11 pm.

DEMU train No 09390 will resume on Feb 28 from Ratlam to Dr.Ambedkar Nagar and will depart from Ratlam at 6:35 am and will reach Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 10:20 am.

09389/09390 DEMU trains between Ratlam - Dr Ambedkar Nagar will have halts at all the railway stations in between.