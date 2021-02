Madhya Pradesh: DEMU train between Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Ratlam–Bhilwara to resume from February 20 as Special DEMU train

Ratlam: The much-awaited diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) train between Ratlam and Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Ratlam – Bhilwara will resume from February 20 and will be run as special DEMU train.

According to railway information here, train No 09347 Dr Ambedkar Nagar to Ratlam special DEMU train will commence the journey from Saturday till further orders while train No 09348 Ratlam to Dr Ambedkar Nagar DEMU train will start running from Sunday.

As per information, special DEMU train between Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Ratlam will have stoppages at all the railway stations in between Dr Ambedkar Nagar and Ratlam.

09347 special DEMU train will depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 2.05 pm and will reach Indore at 3.05 pm, Fatehabad at 3.56 pm, Barnagar at 4.34 pm and will reach Ratlam railway station at 6.05 pm. Similarly, train No 09348 will depart from Ratlam railway station at 10 am and will reach Barnagar at 10.57 am, Fatehabad at 11.35 am, Indore at 12.40 pm and Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 1.50 pm.

Stoppages of DEMU train will be at Rau, Rajendra Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Saifi Nagar, Indore, Laxmibai Nagar, Palia, Baloda Takun, Ajnod, Fatehabad, Osra, Gautampura road, Peerjhalar, Barnagar, Sundarabad, Runija, Preetam nagar, Naugaon.

Similarly, DEMU train from Ratlam on Saturday while from Bhilwara will start running from Sunday. Stoppages of the DEMU train will be at all the railway stations between Ratlam-Bhilwara.

Train No 09345 will depart from Ratlam at 6.30 pm which will reach Jaora at 7.06 pm, Mandsaur 8.02 pm, Neemuch 9.03 pm, Chatturgarh 10.40 pm, Bhilawara at 12.55 am.

Similarly DEMU train No 09346 will depart from Bhilawara at 3.20 am will reach at Chittaurgarh at 4.55 am, Neemuch at 6.23 am, Mandsaur at 7.16 am, Jaora at 8.23 am and Ratlam at 9.40 am.

Stoppages of the DEMU train will be at Namli, Baraila Chaurasi, Jaora, Dhodhar, Dalauda, Mandsaur, Piplia, Malhargarh, Harkiakhal, Neemuch, Bisalwas Kala, Jawad Road, Nimbaheda, Gambhiriroad, Shambhupura, Chaittaurgarh, Chanderia, Det, Gangrar, Hamirgarh.