BUS TRAGEDY in Madhya Pradesh: Army launches search operation in Sidhi district, called from Jabalpur with special equipment

Bhopal: The army started rescue operation on Friday morning to search three missing persons who were aboard the ill-fated bus that drowned in canal in Sidhi district this week. The army was called from Jabalpur to assist in the operation. The team equipped with oxygen cylinder, diving equipments and search lights have begun the operation. Though the operation was conducted on Thursday, missing persons could not be traced.

About 51 people are reported dead, six have been rescued while three are still missing following the mishap. The Bansagar canal has four-kilometre long underground tunnel and the state disater response force does not have the equipment to conduct search in the canal.

Missing people: Arvind Vishwakarma, resident of Kukijhar Satha, was going with his cousin sister Yashoda Vishwakarma to Satna to appear in ANM exam. Yashoda died in the accident and Arvind is missing.

Ramesh Vishwakarma, resident of Satna and domicile of Bihar, boarded the bus to bring his sister from her in-laws’ house in Bihar. He boarded in the ill-fated bus to catch the train from Satna to reach Bihar. He is missing. Yogendra Sharma who was to join a private bank is missing.