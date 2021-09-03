Madhya Pradesh: Meeting on special vaccination campaign held

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Surbhi Gupta convened a meeting on Special Anti-Covid Vaccination Campaign slated from September 4 to September 11.

The campaign aims to encourage the 18+ youth, men, women and senior citizens, who have not been vaccinated to get inoculated. Gupta ordered that eligible people should be vaccinated during this campaign. BMO, janpad CEO, CDPO, BEO and BRC and their ground staff will ensure the success of the campaign.

The ground staff will go door to door to encourage people to get vaccinated. Responsibilities were assigned to the faliya incharges, village in-charges and cluster in-charges.

Gupta said that negligence of any kind won’t be tolerated in this campaign. She instructed that on block and district level Call Centres will compile reports on the campaign.

CEO district panchayat Sanskruti Jain, SDM Jobat, Shyambir Singh, SDM Alirajpur Laxmi Gamad, CDPO and others were present.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:49 AM IST