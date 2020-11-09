Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur's Madhumita makes into top 5 of Mrs India competition

Mandsaur: Madhumita Mishra, daughter of district AYUSH officer Dr Omnath Mishra was crowned winner of North Zone in Mrs India Competition in Delhi. With this she, is among top five in the competition at national level. Competition was judged by actress and former Mrs World Dr Aditi Gowariker.

Giving more information, Madhumita Mishra said that 5,000 women from all over India had participated in the competition, out of which 500 women were short-listed. Final of the competition was held on November 1 in Delhi.