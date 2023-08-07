Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Mountaineering Team Presented With Tricolour & NCC Flag

FPJ

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable gesture, Indian Army Colonel and Neemuch NCC commanding officer Rizwan Khan presented the Tricolour and NCC flag to the team of Mandsaur Mountaineering Association's members who are gearing up for an expedition to Machoi Peak in the middle of this month.

The team, under the guidance of Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) instructor Manish Kumar and Krishna Das, will embark on the challenging adventure after successfully completing their registration process with the Delhi IMF.

The Machoi Peak, known for its rugged terrain and soaring altitude, poses a thrilling yet demanding test for any mountaineer. However, Mandsaur Mountaineering Association's team has displayed unwavering determination and spirit in preparing for this momentous feat.

Col Rizwan Khan congratulated the mountaineers on their dedication and emphasised the significance of teamwork, discipline and perseverance, which are essential qualities not only for mountaineering but also for life in general.

The entire Mandsaur community extended their best wishes to the team of brave mountaineers as they prepare to embark on this extraordinary journey.

The team includes Kanaujia (Troop Commander Troop No 157), Jenish Bardia, Sitamau, Neha Sharma, Nahargarh, Krishna Kanaujia and others. Mountaineering Association patron Kshitij Purohit, tehsildar Ramesh Matade, naib tehsildar Rugnath Manchhar and others were present in the programme.