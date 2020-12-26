Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur district’s Shamgarh gets long-awaited railway overbridge

Mandsaur: Shamgarh, the main centre connecting Mandsaur district to Mumbai-Delhi broad gauge rail route, received a big gift on December 26 and the long awaited dream of the locals came true. The railway overbridge worth Rs 28 crore was inaugurated by energy and environment minister Hardeep Singh Dang, MP Sudhir Gupta, MLA Devi Lal Dhakad, District Panchayat President Priyanka Goswami, District BJP President Nanalal Atolia and railway officials.

From Shamgarh to Ujjain, Indore, Bhopal, Dag, Barod, Dewas, Sehore and other places too, due to the railway level crossing gate, the roads used to remain blocked for hours. Since the Mumbai-Delhi rail route is one of the busiest routes in the country, there is a lot of movement of goods trains besides passenger trains.

About 1100 metres in length, the T-shaped overbridge has been constructed by Rachna Construction Ankleshwar (Gujarat) by state PWD. Its foundation was laid in 2014-15 by MP Sudhir Gupta who suggested to name this overbridge after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.