Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Deputy CM Showers Praise On 'Lokpath' | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Jagdish Devda praised the coffee table book 'Lokpath', published by Central India's leading newspaper, Free Press. He expressed that this publication, being in English, holds great significance not only for the country but also for foreign tourists, researchers and those interested in history, archaeology, literature and culture. Devda emphasised the government's commitment to comprehensive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He highlighted their determination to work in various fields, including uplifting the poor, empowering women and developing historical, archaeological and religious places. During his visit to Mandsaur, Devda received the 'Lokpath' collection from Free Press representative Dr Ghanshyam Batwal. The collection showcased details of significant places, such as Mahakal Lok, Ujjain and Pashupatinath Lok, Mandsaur.

The collection featured illustrated details of sixteen developed and identified special places in the state, including Omkareshwar, Sanchi Stupa and Maharana Pratap Lok Bhopal. The event also saw the presence of various dignitaries, including Dashpur Jagruti Sangathan vice-president Balusingh Sisodia, civil surgeon Dr DK Sharma, industrialist Hastimal Jain and social workers Ashish Gupta and Dharmendra Srivastava.