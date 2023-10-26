Madhya Pradesh: Mandloi Files Papers From Barwani Constituency 190

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate Rajan Mandloi offered prayers to Lord Ganesha before filing his nomination from Barwani assembly constituency number 190 on Thursday.

Accompanied by his supporters, Rajan Mandloi went with party leaders and workers to Barwani Collectorate office to formally submit his papers.

Later talking to reporters, Mandloi said that people want a change and Congress would fulfil their demand of development. He emphasised on working together and reaching out to every household to secure a victory.

Mandloi thanked party leadership for putting faith in him and said that he would raise people’s interests in the assembly effectively.

He exuded confidence in the voters’ support and said that after victory he would work to fulfil collective aspiration for progress and prosperity in Barwani.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)