Madhya Pradesh: Man, three family members from Punjab booked for Rs 10 lakh dowry demand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman registered a case against her husband and three of his family members from Pathankot in Punjab, here on Sunday for demanding Rs 10 lakh in dowry and harassing her.

The in-laws were harassing the woman physically and mentally due to which she was staying with her parents in the city for a year. Women’s police station in-charge Jyoti Sharma said that a 31-year-old woman from the Veena Nagar area has complained that she got married to Ritesh Kumar, a resident of Pathankot in August 2020. During the marriage, her mother had given gold and silver ornaments to her.

The woman stated in her complaint that her husband Ritesh, his mother, father and sister started harassing her over petty issues just a month after their marriage.

They started taunting that had Ritesh married another woman, he would have received Rs 50 lakh as a dowry.

According to the woman, her husband, his parents and his sister were pressing her to bring Rs 10 lakh as dowry. When she refused to bring dowry from her parents, they started harassing her mentally and physically.

The woman informed the police that her husband had informed her that he was a graduate, but in fact, he is only a Class XII pass. She had to leave her bank job due to pressure from her husband. Her husband also tried to get a divorce from her.