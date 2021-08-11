Madhya Pradesh: Man threatens school girl with acid attack, extorts Rs 25,000

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly threatened a 14-year-old school girl with acid attack and extorted Rs 25,000 for sending him to jail, on Tuesday.

According to ASP Rajesh Vyas, the accused identified as Ajay Sahu (20), a resident of Dwarkapuri, was working as a graphics designer. He had come in contact with a 14-year-old school going girl through Instagram.

"After Ajay started sending vulgar messages, the girl objected, informed her parents and lodged a complaint with police. Ajay was arrested and sent to jail." Vyas said.

He added after getting a bail a few days ago, the accused contacted the victim by creating an account on Instagram and demanded Rs 25,000 as 'compensation' for sending him to jail.

"On failing to meet his demand, the accused threatened the girl with acid attack" the ASP said, adding that the terrified girl gave Rs 25,000 to the accused but also informed the same to her parents.

A case has been registered at Juni Indore police station while search for the accused was on.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Loan mela at Indian Bank

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:28 AM IST