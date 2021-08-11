Madhya Pradesh: Loan mela at Indian Bank

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A loan of Rs 3.76 crore was disbursed to the customers of Indore and its surrounding area under the chairmanship of Bank deputy general manager and zonal head, Bhopal zone Amarjeet Singh Heera, on Tuesday.

In this month and in the month of September, Indian Bank is providing housing loans through all its 93 branches in all the big cities and semi-urban areas of Madhya Pradesh at reasonable interest rate and on easy terms for buying a house, plot etc.

Hundreds of customers have taken advantage of this campaign under this loan scheme since last month. Apart from housing loans, car or vehicle loan schemes are also being delivered to the customers very effectively. Any branch of Indian Bank can be contacted for all these.

On this occasion, Chief Manager of Retail and MSME Processing Center, Indore, Priyank Jain, Chief Manager of Divisional Office Shivneet Sharma, Chief Manager of New Palasia Branch Rajesh Kumar, chief manager Lokesh Shukla, Chief Manager Indore Branch Lalit Wadhwa and other branch managers, bank officials and customers of the bank and loan account holders were present.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:21 AM IST