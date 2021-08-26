e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:55 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man robs employer to buy mobile phone

Police said that complainant Islam Khan lives in Sarvhara Nagar. Police have arrested accused Rahul who works at the victim’s shop.
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man robbed his employer’s house to buy a mobile phone in Pardeshipura area. Police arrested the accused on Thursday.

Police said that the complainant had given his keys to the accused. On the day of the incident the victim went to work and after that the accused robbed the house and decamped the money which the accused had kept safely in a box.

When Rahul went missing, Khan grew suspicious and on checking found the money missing from his box. He informed police who got his location in Gwalior from where he was arrested.

The accused confessed in police interrogation that he needed the money to buy a mobile phone for which he robbed at the victim’s house and bought a mobile phone.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:55 PM IST
