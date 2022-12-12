Madhya Pradesh: Man on board Prayagraj Express dies in sleep

Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A man’s body was recovered from Prayagraj Express on Monday.

The man was later identified as Mritunjay Kumar Dubey (30) of Prayagraj. He had booked a berth in train number 14116, running between Prayagraj and Dr Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow).

He slept on his reserved berth at Prayagraj and died in sleep.

Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said that when the train reached Dr Ambedkar Nagar station, the coach attendant saw a man sleeping on berth number 56. He tried to wake the man up, but to no avail.

Later, the police sent unconscious Mrityunjay to a government hospital, where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Based on the Aadhar card found from the youth’s belongings, the GRP ascertained that Mrityunjay worked in an online delivery company. The deceased’s brother is a high court lawyer.

Police have informed the deceased relatives and are waiting for them to arrive before conducting the post mortem.