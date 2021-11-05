Madhya Pradesh: Man killed during drunken brawl in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was killed by his friends during a drunken brawl in Indore, late on Thursday night. Two other youths have sustained injuries in the incident, said police.

Vijay Nagar police have detained the suspects after registering a murder case.

In-charge Vijay Nagar police station Tahzeeb Quazi said deceased Akash Sankhle was a driver with a gas agency.

He had gone to the fields with a few of his friends to consume liquor.

All of them entered into an argument over some old feud which escalated to an extent that one of them stabbed Akash with knives several times. In the incident, two of his friends also sustained minor injuries, said Quazi.

All of them were rushed to hospital where Akash succumbed due to excessive bleeding, said the cop.

Anil Sankhale, brother of the deceased has alleged that Akash had a dispute with some of their neighbors on Thursday morning.

Police said the suspects have been detained and are being interrogated.

