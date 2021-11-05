Madhya Pradesh: Love affair trigger clash, leads to killing of four persons in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A love affair led to the killing of four persons at a village Panchyat in Alirajpur district late Thursday night, a police officer said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Bokadiya Gorad Faliya village under Chandpur police station of the district.

According to reports, a minor girl and a boy belonging to the same community ran away from their houses about one and half years ago.

As families of boy and girl are relatives, they decided not to lodge police complaints and settle the issue with the help of community panchyat.

The girl’s family members were demanding back the 1kg silver jewellery the girl had taken along with her.

On Thursday afternoon, both sides had the dispute again over the issue. They called up a community panchyat to settle the dispute.

The dispute turned ugly when both the sides attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons, leading to killing of two persons from each side.

At least six members from both sides have suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On getting information, senior police officers including Manoj Singh along with police force reached the village and sent the bodies for autopsy.

The police said that additional police force had been deployed in the village to avert further untoward incidents.

“Cases have been registered following the complaints from both sides and further investigation is on,” said a senior police officer.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 12:49 PM IST