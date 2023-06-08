Madhya Pradesh: Man injured in firing over land dispute

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A man was severely injured after a poultry farm owner opened fire during an argument over a land dispute in Borkheda village under Piploda police station area in Ratlam on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Laxman Das Sindhi and accused as Iqbal Baig. However, Baig and his daughter Kavita too were injured in the incident.

Sindhi was referred to Ratlam Hospital and his condition was said to be normal. After the incident, police also reached the spot and registered a case against both parties.

Police said that Iqbal Baig of Uparvada owes a poultry farm in Borkheda. The land of Laxman Das Sindhi was also adjacent to it. Both had a lingering dispute over land.

Both the parties fought once again on Tuesday and in the heat of the moment, Baig opened fire at Sindhi, leading to injury in his left hand. A few companions from both groups were also wounded and were treated at Jaora government hospital.

Administration clears illegal structure

During investigation, it was revealed that Iqbal Baig had illegally occupied the land of Laxman Das Sindhi. On Wednesday, the administration cleared the land from Baig’s possession. Police would soon put Iqbal behind the bars. District collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi and SP Siddharth Bahuguna also inspected the scene and directed officials to take prompt legal action, in view of the seriousness of the incident. ASP Rakesh Khakha, Jaora SDM Himanshu Prajapati and others were also present.