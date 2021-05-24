Madhya Pradesh: Man in Mandsaur booked for killing neighbor’s pet dog

MANDSAUR: A pet dog was allegedly beaten to death by a resident of Indira Colony on Monday.

Dog owner Rahul Meena alleged that his neighbour Surendra Singh held his pet by its two legs and rammed its head against a wall. The dog suffered serious head injuries and later died.

Meena later informed Gau Arogya Seva Samiti President Om Barodiya , who lodged a complaint against the accused with the YD Nagar police station. He also demanded strict action against the accused who has been booked under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code for killing an innocent animal.