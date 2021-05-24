Indore: BJP's Kailash Vijayvarigiya's Big question over the covid second wave

Indore: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Monday suspected that the second wave of coronavirus infection in the country could be a viral attack by China.

“Has the second wave of Covid-19 come on its own to Indore or was it transported from China?,” Vijayvargiya said giving his reasons for the doubt.

He said that the second wave has not been witnessed in neighboring countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

“Why only India faced it? As India stood firmly against China on border issue, the possibility of viral attack from China can’t be denied,” he said.

He stated that no one anticipated the loss the second wave could do to the country. In the initially five days, there was chaos due to shortage of oxygen.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for oxygen from all over the world. We engaged all the possible machines for transportation of oxygen,” he added.