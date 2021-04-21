Madhya Pradesh: Man in Jobat booked for spreading rumors on Covid vaccine over social media

Jobat: On the application submitted by patwari, one person has been booked for spreading rumours pertaining Covid-19 vaccine on social media platform in the predominantly tribal areas.

The local administration in the areas like Jobat and nearby areas are encouraging people to get vaccine as it is safe and only way to keep people safe from pandemic. But at the same time, some miscreants are spreading fear among the people.

To keep tab on such misinformation, Jobat police booked one Anil Dudwe, a resident of Badi Hirapur Patel hamlet for spreading rumours.

Anil shared a message on a group called Heerapur Health Group claiming that increasing number of fatalities is due to vaccination. Do not let anyone to vaccinate, share it to all your family friends, his message read.

Anil has been booked under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.