Madhya Pradesh: Man Held With 10 Kg Opium In Neemuch |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Jawad police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of opium weighing around 10 kg from his car. According to police, they received information that the peddler was smuggling a huge quantity of drugs and was travelling from Neemuch to Rajasthan through Nayagaon four-lane.

Acting on the tip-off, the accused was held in the area on Friday when he was driving his car and was stopped by police for checking over suspicion. During the checking of the vehicle, a huge quantity of opium weighing around 10 kg was recovered from his car.

The driver identified as Rakesh Jat was apprehended immediately. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered with the Jawad police station. Further probe was underway into the matter.

Strict directions from the Chief Minister have been received to root out the drug menace from the state, following which SP Ankit Jaiswal has launched a district-level campaign against drug trafficking.

Madhya Pradesh: Notorious Jaspal Sikligar sentenced to 17-yr RI

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The third additional sessions judge of Barwani, Sandhya Manoj Srivastava, sentenced notorious Jaspal Sikligar to 17 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act, courtesy of the Barwani police's swift action against illegal arms manufacturing. The case began with a raid on January 26, 2022, at the residence of Jaspal Sikligar, where a country-made pistol, live and empty cartridges and materials for weapon manufacturing were seized.

SP Puneet Gehlod led the investigation, and the prosecution, including advocate SS Sisodia, presented the evidence effectively in court, resulting in a harsh penalty for the accused. This successful prosecution is part of Barwani police's broader efforts to combat illegal arms activities, including seizing 406 firearms and incarcerating 87 criminals, including interstate gang members, in 2023. The department aims to continue its focus on scientific evidence collection, timely charge sheet filings and community engagement to prevent such illegal activities.