Madhya Pradesh: Man deposits garbage fee as grandson demands IMC badge

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man had to take out money from his pocket and pay garbage fee as his five-year-old kid demanded a badge being presented by Indore Municipal Corporation to citizens on clearance of their utility charges against door-to-door collection of garbage.

IMC officials themselves put the badge on the shirt of the kid.

The civic body of the cleanest city honours citizens with a badge for paying their garbage fee on time.

The IMC is constantly motivating the citizens to deposit their outstanding waste management fee.

Zone No 17 assistant revenue officer CB Singh Rajput said that when an IMC team went to Gori Nagar, resident Ramesh Mewa Lal Chauhan's minor grandson Kuldeep Chauhan noticed team members offering badge on payment of utility charges.

He insisted on his grandfather paying waste management fee so that he could also get a badge of cleanliness.

Chauhan could not turn down the demand of his grandson, who was hell-bent on getting the badge, and paid the garbage fee and his reward was the smile on his grandson's face.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 01:21 AM IST