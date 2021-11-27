Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for pronouncing triple talaq to wife

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked a man for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife in MG Road area on Thursday. He and his family members were harassing her for dowry. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

MG Road police station in-charge DVS Nagar said that a 24-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that she got married to Taj Amil, a resident of Snehlataganj two years ago. After a few days of their marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her over petty issues. They later started demanding dowry and increased their harassment when she refused to bring money from her parents. TI Nagar said that the accused had taken Rs 4 lakh as dowry during the marriage and they were demanding more money.

On Wednesday, the woman’s parents tried to talk to her husband when he allegedly pronounced triple talaq in front of her and her parents. The police have registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC and started an investigation.

In another incident, a 29-year-old woman of Khajrana approached the Women police station and she lodged a complaint that she got married to one Atul of Pipariya. After a few days, her husband Atul and three other members of his family started harassing her for dowry. They were allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from here were torturing her.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:03 AM IST