Updated on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:03 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man accused of raping woman on pretext of exorcism denied bail

Calling the accused a 'hypocrite' and a 'blot on civilized society', an HC bench of Justice Anil Verma turned down the bail plea of the man
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of a man accused of raping a married woman on the pretext of curing her illness through exorcism.

Calling the accused a 'hypocrite' and a 'blot on civilized society', an HC bench of Justice Anil Verma turned down the bail plea of the man, a Dhar resident, who has been in jail since May 22 this year.

The man, who claimed to be an exorcist, had raped the woman in a crematorium after her kin took her to him in August last year to get an illness cured.

After the woman approached police nine months later, the man was arrested.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:03 PM IST
