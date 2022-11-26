Madhya Pradesh: Malhargarh sets example of women empowerment

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Malhargarh village of Mandsaur district is setting an example in supporting women's empowerment. Five government fair price shops (FPS) (PDS shops) in the town are being independently run by five women's self-help groups.

According to the district collector Gautam Singh, among these Devnarayan self-help group manages the FPS in Khakhrai village, the Jai Mahakal self-help group in Napakheda village, the Kalka Devi self-help group in Sokdi village, and the FPS of Hingoria Chhota village is operated by the Jai Durga self-help group. He added the government is also helping them through National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The women say that this is a very important step in making them self-reliant and empowered. Hence, they collectively decided to operate these ration shops. They also expressed their gratitude towards the collector, the revenue department, the district supply department, and others for continuously helping them. Self-help women assured their best performance in this field.

National Rural Livelihood Mission has an important contribution in preparing women's self-help groups in the district by making them self-reliant and motivated toward the goal by training them.