Madhya Pradesh: Major Crackdown On Illegal Drug Activities In Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown on illegal drug activities, Khargone police seized a substantial quantity of illegal ganja plants (over 7 quintals) in two separate cases. Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and following the directives issued by Police Headquarters, Bhopal, to curb drug smuggling and cultivation, action was taken. As per reports, police received a tip-off regarding the illegal cultivation of ganja in fields belonging to accused Gunsingh Awase and Gina Vaskale, of Harankundiya village.

Acting swiftly, a police team was formed under the guidance of SP and conducted a raid at the mentioned locations. During the investigation, police seized a total of 2,342 green plants of illegal ganja, weighing 7.58 quintals. The estimated value of the seized ganja plants is around Rs 75 lakh. Gunsingh Awase was apprehended during the operation, whereas Gina Vaskale managed to flee the scene. A case was registered under Section 8/20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe was underway.

One Held With 516 Litres Illicit Liquor, Car Seized

Dhar/ Kukshi (Madhya Pardesh): In a major crackdown on illegal liquor activities, Kukshi police arrested one person and seized several boxes with 516 litres of illicit liquor from a car in Kukshi town of Dhar district. The operation, initiated in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saw the diligent efforts of a team led by Kukshi police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav.

Acting on a tip-off, the team laid a blockade on the main road in Narmadanagar on April 6, 2024. A car suspected to be carrying illicit liquor was spotted approaching from the Barwani side. Upon seeing the police presence, the driver attempted to flee but was intercepted and apprehended. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 43 boxes of illicit liquor, totalling 516 bulk litres, worth Rs 1.6 lakh. Police also seized the car valued at Rs 7 lakh.

The accused, identified as Rajendra Verma of Vikash Nagar was promptly arrested. A case has been registered under section 34(2) of the Excise Act and is currently under investigation to determine the source and destination of the liquor. This significant seizure highlights the relentless efforts of police to combat illicit liquor activities, particularly in the lead-up to critical events such as elections.