VIDEO: Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi's Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

Several people were injured after a stage collapsed during PM Modi’s roadshow in Jabalpur on Sunday (April 7). The injured were taken to the hospital. More details are awaited.

Earlier, a massive crowd of people hit the streets in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow on Sunday.

VIDEO | Several people were injured after a stage collapsed during PM Modi’s roadshow in Jabalpur earlier today. The injured were taken to the hospital. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/MaKCot5cYQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 7, 2024

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP candidate from Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat, Ashish Dubey, and state Cabinet minister Rakesh Singh were also present along with PM Modi during the roadshow.

Numerous people had gathered on both sides of the road during PM Modi's roadshow as they welcomed him to the city. Meanwhile, PM Modi, taking to X, described the roadshow in Jabalpur as "amazing".

PM Modi holds a roadshow in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/KCBY4LkCxw — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2024

Jabalpur Lok Sabha Constituency

Rakesh Singh, now a minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, won four consecutive victories from Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat between 2004 and 2019. However, this time, the BJP fielded a new face -- Ashish Dubey from Jabalpur. He will be up against Congress' Dinesh Yadav. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 28 out of 29 Parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh.