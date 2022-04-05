Madhya Pradesh: Mahidpur admin deploys drone for surveying

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): A drone conducted a survey of Bheemakheda and Kazikheda in Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain. The Ujjain district administration has ordered for the land survey to update the governmental maps and land records.

The drone survey and mapping was conducted in the presence of Mahidpur SDM Kailash Thakur. The drone technology is being used for surveying all the villages in Mahidpur tehsil and after this Jharda tehsil will be covered. Tehsildar Vinod Kumar Sharma and the officials of revenue department including Komal Chore and Patwari Radheshyam Bamania were also present when the drone technology was used for the land surveying and mapping.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:40 PM IST