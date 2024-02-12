Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja Bhoj Smriti Basant Utsav From Tomorrow In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja Bhoj Smriti Basant Utsav From Tomorrow | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Maharaja Bhoj Smriti Basant Utsav will be celebrated from February 14 to 17. Shaileshanand Giriji Maharaj from Dhayn Shri Mahamandaleshwar Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara Shant Advaita Ashram, Nalkheda will be the chief speaker of the programme. The event will be organised at Goddess Saraswati Mandir Bhojshala.

A meeting of Maharaja Bhoj Smriti Basant Utsav Samiti was chaired in Dhar by committee chairman Suresh Chandra Jalodiya, general secretary Sumit Chaudhary and patron Hemant Doraya to discuss the outline of the Utsav.

They said that Goddess Saraswati Yagya, Goddess Vagdevi Shobha Yatra from Udaji Rao Chouraha, Lalbagh to Bhojshala premises, Mahaarti and Vedarambh Sanskar is scheduled on February 14.

Matrishakti Sammelan and Shivrajyabhishektheater staging by Abhivyakti Drama Institute, Dewas will be organised on February 15. Bhajan Sandhya by singer Sudhir Vyas will take place on February 16. Lastly, Kanya Bhojan will be conducted at Akhand Jyoti Temple, Motibagh Chowk on February 17.

This was informed by the committee's media in-charge Mohan Rathore and Mahendra Thakur.