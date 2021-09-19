Madhya Pradesh: LPG cylinders, stoves distributed to 100 beneficiaries under Ujjwala Scheme

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): LPG cylinders and gas stove were distributed to 100 families from Kukshi under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana by Baghel Gas Agency and Bharat Gas Agency.

Ex-state minister Ranjana Baghel was the chief guest. Kukshi SDM Navjeevan Vijay Pawar was the special guest along with municipal council vice president Lokesh Sardar, BJP municipal board president Lokesh Chauhan, Block Congress president Radheshyam Jirati were present.

Addressing the programme, Baghel said that the Prime Minister has done the work for poor and needy people. Earlier, household women used to get tears due to the smoke emanating from the stove, but today the Prime Minister by giving gas cylinders to the poor has wiped their tears.

She told that the poor are getting free ration in the village, along with the people-friendly schemes of the government, the beneficiaries are being benefited. Work is being done to benefit the poor. She added that from September 17, on the birthday of the Prime Minister, service work is being done till October 7, under this, free LPG cylinder would be distributed to the poor under the Ujjwala scheme.

SDM Pawar said that the benefits of the government's schemes should reach the beneficiary, along with this, he appealed to the people who have not been vaccinated so far in the vaccination campaign.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:58 AM IST