Madhya Pradesh: Lord Narsingh's floating miracle on Dhol Gyaras

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): On Dol Gyaras on September 17, the devotees felt extremely happy to see the 7.5 kg Lord Narsinghís stone idol float in the waters of Narsingh Ghat built at Bhamori River at Chasia Road thrice. The temple committee had made elaborate preparations for the occasion.

The procession of Lord Narsing began from Narsingh temple, along with the drums, drums and akharas. It reached Narsingh Ghat, where as per tradition the priest took a bath, worshipped the river and performed an aarti.

Then the solid stone statue weighing 7.5 kg was left into the river waters three times and it floated. The administration had completed all the preparations regarding the arrangement at the ghat. This time the idol was floated in water 3 times by the priest Rahul Vaishnav.

Lord Narsingh once again showed his miracle, till Wednesday afternoon there was no water in Bhamori river situated at Narsingh Ghat but on Wednesday evening, there was a lot of water in the river. The belief and faith of the people bore fruit and there was enough water to float the idol in the river.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 12:06 PM IST