Madhya Pradesh: Loot case cracked;3 arrested, valuables worth Rs 1.94L recovered

Meghnagar: Meghnagar police claimed to have cracked the loot case that took place on March 21 late in the evening. Three persons have been arrested while also loot material worth Rs 1.94 lakh has been seized.

Those arrested include Samas Mandoda, 43, a resident of Gulwar village, Dahod, Sumsingh Damor, 40, and Sagar Damor, 29, both resident of Diwaniya Vaad, Dahod district. While their aide Kanesh Somji, a resident of Ratiga village, Dahod district is still out of police reach.

On March 21 Kalibai, her husband Raju Damor and daughter-in-law Subhash of Khatama village were heading to their native village from Pitol when four unidentified men on two motorcycles intercepted their way at Madrani Road near Piploda village.

They robbed them and took away their gold jewellery. Based on the complaint of Kalibai two police teams were formed under direction of Rambhapur police outpost in-charge Harisingh Chudawat and Meghnagar police station in-charge Kailash Chouhan.

The cops received a tip-off that two suspects are roaming in Rambhapur. Their mobile phone was put on surveillance.

The cops then zeroed in on Samas and held him. During interrogation he revealed the names of his three aides.

Several criminal cases are already registered against the 3 accused in various police stations.